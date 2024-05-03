Munawar Celebrates First Anniversary Of His Ode To Unrequited Love

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Musician and the winner of 'Bigg Boss 17' Munawar Faruqui expressed his gratitude as he celebrated the first anniversary of his romantic anthem 'Noor' saying the song has a special place in his heart as it beautifully conveys the essence of one-sided love.

'Noor' was the main track of Munawar's album titled 'Madari'. It reflects the essence of love and affection, connected deeply with fans all over the world.

Speaking on one year of the song, Munawar said: "This song has a special place in my heart because it beautifully conveys the essence of one-sided love. Its fusion of pop and romance speaks to me deeply, and I'm happy to see how it has touched the hearts of listeners over the last year."

He added that being a part of his debut album 'Madari', 'Noor' conveys the journey of emotions in each track.

Munawar recently featured in a romantic music video titled 'Halki Halki Si', alongside Hina Khan.