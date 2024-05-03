Strengthening The Seas: Peru’S Naval Advancements

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 30, SIMA Peru and Spain's Escribano Mechanical & Engineering finalized an agreement.



They decided to equip Peru's second multipurpose naval vessel, AMP-157 BAP Paita, with the Scamo weapons system.



Valued at four million dollars, the contract specifies an 18-month timeline for completion, starting the day after the contract's signing.



Peru's navy plays a crucial role in safeguarding the country's extensive coastline and maritime interests in the Pacific Ocean.







Previously installed on the AMP-156 BAP Pisco, Scamo is now set to enhance BAP Paita.



It will include the latest software upgrades, allowing precise coordination through an integrated OTEOS turret.



This system enables the Combat Operations Center's chief officer to seamlessly manage and synchronize the ship's weaponry.



Peru's multipurpose ships are outfitted with two 30 mm Sentinel 30 weapon stations and four 12.70 mm Sentinel 2.0 stations.



All these stations are equipped with advanced electro-optical systems. An OTEOS turret, mounted on the main mast, boosts the ships' capabilities further.



Escribano has established a significant presence in Peru, recognized for the quality and cost-effectiveness of its products.



With an office and testing facility at the Naval Base in Callao, their commitment to the Peruvian naval industry is evident.



Their renewed partnership with SIMA Peru in July 2023 further reaffirms this commitment.



Additionally, Escribano has secured a ten-year Indecopi registration for the Scamo system, starting January 30, 2024.



Their technology is used in PGCP-50 patrol boats, Clavero Class units, and the BAP Tacna, demonstrating its versatility.



Escribano plans to provide weapon stations and sensors for future Hyundai Heavy Industries projects.



These efforts include building multi-role frigates and logistical units to enhance Peru's naval capabilities globally.

Background

SIMA Peru is a prominent shipbuilding entity in Peru, responsible for constructing and maintaining naval vessels for the Peruvian Navy.



Escribano Mechanical & Engineering, based in Spain, develops advanced defense technologies, focusing on electro-optical systems and remote weapon stations.



SIMA Peru and Escribano Mechanical & Engineering work together to boost Peru's naval capabilities with technology and partnerships.

MENAFN03052024007421016031ID1108170131