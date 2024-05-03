ADB Discusses Providing Assistance To Azerbaijan For COP29, O'brien Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Noelle O'Brien, Director for Climate Change at the AsianDevelopment Bank (ADB)'s Climate Change and Sustainable DevelopmentDepartment, stated that the ADB is currently engaged in discussionswith the Azerbaijani government regarding how it can contribute tothe success of COP29, Azernews reports.

She emphasized the ADB's support for holding COP29 in Azerbaijanand mentioned that the bank is actively exploring avenues todirectly assist in the COP29 chairmanship. O'Brien highlighted thatthere are multiple potential approaches to this support.

Furthermore, she mentioned that negotiations for this year's COPpriorities encompass various areas, such as establishing a moreambitious collective quantitative target exceeding the currentexpectation of $100 billion. She indicated that the ADB anticipatesthis to be part of the process and is also seeking clarification onthe allocation of funding for adaptation and other aspects ofglobal agreements. In response to the Azerbaijani government'srequest, the ADB is prepared to offer assistance in thisregard.

O'Brien noted that the ADB is in discussions with the governmentregarding investment priorities for the country. This collaborativeeffort involves coordination between the bank's industry teams andits Central and West Asia team. Finally, it was mentioned thatAzerbaijan will host COP29 in November of this year.

She said that sustainable procurement can be a key element inachieving NDC (Nationally determined contributions) targets.

According to her, the bank is implementing the climate changegoals that countries have put at the forefront.

She said that for most countries, they are included in the NDC is a commitment made under the UN Framework Convention onClimate Change. But within that there is a whole area of support,she noted.

So, in 2025 there will be NDCs, new ambitious commitments, whichwill be adopted at the Conference of the Parties, but there is anopportunity to include sustainable procurement as a key element toachieve the goals of the NDC, she said.

So, if it is possible to accelerate this process and ensure thatit is included in the NDC, that will be a very important step, sheadded.