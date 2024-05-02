Prachi Desai Decodes Response To 'Silence 2': 'Good Content Works Across Platforms'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actress Prachi Desai, who is receiving a lot of positive responses to her recent release 'Silence 2', feels that good content works across platforms of the exhibition.

"I think good and engaging content is platform agnostic. However content is being consumed via various platforms and tools and that's the reason why content is being tailored to suit them," she elaborated.

The actress believes that it's a wonderful time for everyone who is part of the entertainment industry as the opportunities are unlimited.

About 'Silence 2', the actress thinks that it cuts across the strata of audience because of its universal appeal.

She said, "It's a thriller and a murder mystery. I think films from this genre have a universal appeal. Also on OTT, people all over the world are looking for engaging content irrespective of the language. I think that's where 'Silence 2' scores highly".

About her process as an actor, she said, "I read the script and follow the director's vision. Whether it's a mystery thriller or a romantic film, I ensure that as an actor I know my character well, (and) I am on the same page as my director."

'Silence 2' is available to stream on ZEE5.