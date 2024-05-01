Ukraine's Defense Chief, Ireland's Vice PM Discuss Battlefield Situation, Fortifications

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a phone call with the Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ireland Michal Martin, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov informed his interlocutor of the latest battlefield developments and construction of fortifications.

He also called for investments in Ukrainian defense companies, Umerov reported on Facebook.

“Had a phone call with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ireland, Micheál Martin. Thanked him for his constant political and practical support for Ukraine in repelling russian aggression. Ireland will continue to provide assistance to our country as part of the demining coalition. We are grateful for that,” the post reads.

Ukraine, Australia defense ministers discuss cooperation in defense industry

He informed his counterpart about the situation on the battlefield.“Ukraine is actively building fortifications. The Ukrainian army needs more weapons and ammunition, both to protect the civilian population and to support our operations on the frontlines,” Umerov said.

The minister also urged his Irish counterpart to invest in Ukrainian defense companies.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the invasion, Ukraine's energy sector has received from Irish partners over 235 tonnes of energy equipment.