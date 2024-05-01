Come And See The Largest Gathering Of The Iconic London Routemaster Double-Decker Bus

(MENAFN- Pressat) In 2024 the first Routemaster bus, RM1, will be 70 years old.

To celebrate this anniversary, the Routemaster Association are hosting RM70 a free family event at Chiswick Park in London over the weekend of the 20th and 21st July 2024.

RM70 will be the largest gathering of Routemasters anywhere in the world for over 10 years and will offer visitors a unique opportunity to see (and ride) these beautiful old vehicles in the very location where trainee drivers were once put through their paces - on the infamous Chiswick skid pan.

Now mostly in private hands a record number of buses are already booked in to attend this free family event so for photographers RM70 will present a unique photo opportunity with an expected line-up of 70 preserved Routemaster buses on display.

As well as an impressive line-up and free rides the event will also include trade stands and a unique Routemaster bus that has been converted into a bar bus.

Chiswick Park was chosen for RM70 due to the site's historical connection with the Routemaster bus. Before today's modern business park was built the site was home to one of London Transport's main bus overhaul works and was famous for being the place where trainee drivers were put through their paces on its impressive skid pan.

The Routemaster Association was formed in 1988 with the aim of supporting new owners who had started to acquire examples of this London icon following the commencement of large scale withdrawals from London service. The Association's principal aims are to share knowledge and operating experience, provide technical information and help with obtaining spare parts. Membership includes enthusiasts and prominent figures from the transport industry and bus preservation movement.

