President Ilham Aliyev Highly Appreciates Holding Intercultural Dialogue Within Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “All the people who live in Azerbaijan, representatives ofdifferent ethnic groups and religions, live as one family, as greatcitizens of Azerbaijan, as patriots of our state and statehood,”said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed theopening ceremony of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue,themed“Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation andInterconnectivity” in Baku.

“They do everything in order to strengthen our country and tostrengthen the positive trends of cultural dialogue and culturaldiversity. So, having this great experience, which comes from manyages before, we thought that it would be right for us to undertakethis initiative and launch the Baku Process,” the Presidentadded.

According to Azernews , today the openingceremony of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed“Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation andInterconnectivity”, took place in Baku. Besides, the event isunderway at the Baku Convention Centre.

