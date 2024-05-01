Tehran, Algiers stress necessity of establishing chamber of commerce

(MENAFN) Business leaders from Iran and Algeria convened to emphasize the necessity of establishing a chamber of commerce between the two nations. The gathering took place during a business meeting held at the headquarters of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) in Tehran, coinciding with the presence of a 70-member Algerian trade delegation attending Iran Expo 2024.



Addressing the meeting, Shahram Khassipour, the Director of the Arab-African Department at ICCIMA, highlighted the vast potential for cooperation and joint investments between Iran and Algeria across various sectors. He identified areas such as tourism, techno-engineering services, food industries, and gas product manufacturing as promising avenues for collaboration. Khassipour stressed the importance of streamlining visa requirements to facilitate business travel between the two countries, emphasizing the need for enhanced bilateral ties.



Kamel Hamenni, President of the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, echoed Khassipour's sentiments, expressing a strong desire among Algerian business actors to strengthen relations with their Iranian counterparts. Hamenni commended Iran's efforts in facilitating visa services for Algerian businesspeople and revealed ongoing discussions with the Algerian embassy in Tehran to streamline visa issuance procedures.



Furthermore, Hamenni outlined ambitions to elevate bilateral trade between Iran and Algeria to USD1 billion, underscoring the commitment to fostering robust economic cooperation between the two nations. This collaborative endeavor reflects the shared determination of Iranian and Algerian business communities to deepen ties, expand trade opportunities, and unlock the full potential of their economic partnership.

