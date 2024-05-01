5 Schools In Delhi, 1 In Noida Receive Bomb Threats, Searches Underway

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi/Noida- Panic gripped schools in the national capital and adjoining Noida after six of them received bomb threats here on Wednesday morning, police officials said.
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj, Amity School in Saket and Delhi Public School (DPS) in Noida Sector 30 have received bomb threats via email, they said.ADVERTISEMENT
All schools have been evacuated after local police was informed about the emails, Delhi Police officials said.
Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of fire brigade have been rushed to the schools in Delhi and a search operation is underway, a police officer said.
Noida Police said that classes have been suspended in DPS, Noida and police force has been deployed. Read Also Bomb Scare In Jammu Sends Cops Into A Tizzy
“Taking immediate cognizance of the information, checking is being done around the school by the police force. Other necessary measures are also being taken,” the Noida Police said in a brief statement.
More schools are said to have received a similar threat mail and it is suspected that one person was behind it all, an officer said.
Security agencies, including Delhi Police Special Cell, are looking to find the source of the email.
