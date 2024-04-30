Enemy Unsuccessfully Conducts Seven Assaults In Orikhiv Direction And Three On The Left Bank Of Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian occupation forces conducted seven assaults in the Orikhiv direction and three on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Having suffered losses, the enemy retreated to its previous positions.

“The previous day in the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces was spent in counter-battery confrontation and repelling enemy attacks. The enemy kept trying to drive our units out of their positions but failed. In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers made seven attacks: Four near Staromayorske and three near Pryiutne. On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the enemy made three unsuccessful attacks. Having suffered losses, they retreated to their original positions,” the statement said.

It is also noted that the occupiers carried out artillery attacks, launched numerous airstrikes using guided bombs and unguided missiles, used a large number of attack drones of various types, and continued aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, 68 enemy reconnaissance UAVs were spotted flying over the operational zone.

The press service also reminded that no enemy ships have been observed in the Black and Azov Seas. The missile launchers are in their basing points, mostly in Novorossiysk. Trying to preserve the ship and boat fleet, the enemy is constantly changing the places of anchorage.

As reported, the total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to April 30, 2024, amounted to about 468,720 people, including another 1,250 people over the past day.