Govt Orders Closure Of Schools Across Kashmir Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In view of incessant rains, the divisional administration in Kashmir Monday decided to keep schools closed here on Tuesday as precautionary measure.
The administration however said there was no need to panic and the decision was taken as a precautionary measure.ADVERTISEMENT
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bhuduri said,“After field assement and as the precautionary measure, we have decided to keep schools closed here.”
“We are monitoring the situation and the field officers are continuously updating us,,” he said
Inclement Weather, Power Crisis Incessant Rains Cause Flood-Like Situation in Kashmir
