The World's Largest Airport To Be Built In Dubai

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Dubai authorities will allocate 128 billion dirhams ($34.8billion) for the construction of a new passenger terminal at AlMaktoum International Airport in the southern part of the city.

Azernews reports citing Azertag that this was stated by the Emirof Dubai, the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, SheikhMohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"Today we have approved the project of a new passenger terminalat Al Maktoum International Airport. We have ordered theconstruction of a passenger terminal as part of the strategydeveloped by Dubai Aviation Corporation," the UAE Prime Ministersaid.

According to him, the new terminal will become one of thelargest airports in the world with a capacity of more than 260million passengers per year. It is expected that the updatedtransport hub, capable of accommodating 400 aircraft, will beequipped with five parallel runways.

"It will be 5 times larger than the current Dubai InternationalAirport," the information says.