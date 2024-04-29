Minister Of Finance Meets Omani Counterpart

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari met with Minister of Finance of the Sultanate of Oman Sultan al-Habsi on the sidelines of the 49th meeting of the governors of the Islamic Development Bank in Riyadh. Both parties discussed topics in the economic and financial fields and explored ways to intensify joint efforts between the two countries during their meeting, reports QNA.

MENAFN29042024000067011011ID1108152445