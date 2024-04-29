Vehicle In Assam Speaker's Convoy Meets With Accident, Cop Injured

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 29 (IANS) A vehicle in the convoy of Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary met with an accident on Monday, leaving a policeman injured, officials said.

According to officials, the accident occurred when Daimary was en route to the Salbari area in the Baksa district from Kokrajhar.

A vehicle of the convoy collided with a truck that was coming from the opposite side, leaving one security personnel injured.

The injured person was identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Hemant Goswami, who sustained head injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment.

Police have launched a probe into the incident.