Vehicle In Assam Speaker's Convoy Meets With Accident, Cop Injured

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 29 (IANS) A vehicle in the convoy of Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary met with an accident on Monday, leaving a policeman injured, officials said.
According to officials, the accident occurred when Daimary was en route to the Salbari area in the Baksa district from Kokrajhar.
A vehicle of the convoy collided with a truck that was coming from the opposite side, leaving one security personnel injured.
The injured person was identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Hemant Goswami, who sustained head injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment.
Police have launched a probe into the incident.
MENAFN29042024000231011071ID1108151367
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.