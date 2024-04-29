Yalla Ludo Scores Successful Partnership with HUAWEI AppGallery to Level Up Gaming Experience for Millions of Users

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE, April 29, 2024: Yalla Ludo, the region's leading mobile board game app for Ludo and Domino enthusiasts, successfully joined forces with HUAWEI AppGallery. This dream team partnership is here to level up the gaming experience, bringing the fun to millions around the world.

Mr. Ahmed Badr, Senior Product Manager at Yalla Group, sheds light on the driving force behind the partnership and the shared commitment to innovation: "Our collaboration with HUAWEI AppGallery stems from a shared passion for innovation and delivering high-quality gaming experiences. This integration has significantly expanded our reach, introducing Yalla Ludo to a vast new audience on Huawei devices and offering them effortless access to our beloved game."

Enhanced Performance and Streamlined Development

The partnership extends beyond user acquisition. Yalla Ludo has also benefited from the integration with HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS). "HMS has not only simplified our development process," Mr. Badr explains, "but it has also enhanced the game's performance, ensuring a more engaging and immersive experience for all our players."

Exceptional Support and Strategic Marketing

Yalla Ludo acknowledges the invaluable support received from HUAWEI AppGallery's team of experts. "Working with the HUAWEI AppGallery team has been exceptional," Mr. Badr states. "Their responsiveness, knowledge, and strategic marketing efforts have significantly boosted our game's exposure and user acquisition, playing a pivotal role in our success within the competitive mobile gaming landscape."

A Celebration of Gaming Excellence

The Yalla Ludo and AppGallery Ludo Champion Offline Competition, held in Riyadh and recently in Baghdad, stands as a testament to the success of this partnership. "The event showcased not only the exceptional skills of our gaming community but also HUAWEI AppGallery's significant contribution to the evolution of mobile gaming," says Mr. Badr. "It was a resounding success, highlighting both gaming excellence and innovation."

Looking Ahead: Continued Growth and User Focus

Looking towards the future, Yalla Ludo outlines its goals for this partnership: "Our primary objective is to expand our user base and enhance global accessibility," Mr. Badr elaborates. "By leveraging Huawei's extensive network and market presence, we aim to introduce Yalla Ludo to new audiences and solidify our position as a leading gaming platform. We are also committed to continuously improving the game through the utilization of HMS's cutting-edge features and resources, ensuring an unparalleled user experience for all."



Yalla Ludo and HUAWEI AppGallery Partnership Success Story on Facebook:

Yalla Ludo and HUAWEI AppGallery Partnership Success Story on LinkedIn: :li:activity:7189523055407206401

Yalla Ludo and HUAWEI AppGallery Partnership Success Story:

Click here to Download Yalla Ludo on HUAWEI AppGallery today!



About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenue in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality.

Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users’ evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users.

In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users and casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla’s mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.



About AppGallery - Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

AppGallery is Huawei's official app distribution platform and it is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Huawei’s unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience.

Huawei’s vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users’ privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being among the top 3 global app marketplaces, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. Huawei has partnered with 6 million registered developers across the globe.









