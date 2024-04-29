Bolstering Operational Excellence: Txone Networks Unveils Sageone CPS Protection Platform

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) However, this convergence also introduces significant security vulnerabilities, necessitating robust measures to protect against cyber threats. Recognizing this imperative, TXOne Networks has introduced SageOne, a comprehensive CPS protection platform designed to fortify operational security and drive excellence across industrial environments.

Traditionally, security strategies have been predominantly human-centric, often struggling to effectively address the unique challenges posed by operational technologies (OT). However, the emergence of CPS-specific threats has underscored the need for a paradigm shift towards CPS-centric security approaches. TXOne's journey in this direction began with the development of CPSDR, an innovative CPS-native endpoint solution that redefined detection and response capabilities within operational settings.

Unlike traditional Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions, CPSDR incorporates operational context into its analytical framework, enabling precise detection of anomalies while minimizing false alarms. This contextual awareness is particularly valuable in environments where staffing shortages and data overload are common challenges, allowing for more efficient decision-making and resource allocation.

Building upon the success of CPSDR, TXOne expanded its CPS protection capabilities across its product lines, recognizing the growing sophistication of cyber threats targeting CPS assets. SageOne represents the culmination of this effort, offering a comprehensive suite of tools and services tailored to safeguarding CPS within industrial and mission-critical environments.

At its core, SageOne aims to address key security objectives with following pillars:

1. CPS Attack Surface Management: Visibility is a cornerstone for cybersecurity. A clear view of the overall security posture helps identify security focal points in an OT environment. SageOne focuses on operational security by honing in on assets and illuminating the security information of various controls.

2. Integrated Lifecycle Protection: Centralized management simplifies cybersecurity governance and achieves collaborative defense. As an abstraction layer, SageOne streamlines the contextualization and consolidation of data across various products. It offers a tailored, task-oriented console designed specifically for executives, security personnel, and plant leaders.

3. CPS Threat Detection & Response: Properly handling known threats is absolutely crucial. Coping with unknown threats is equally important. SageOne compiles all security insights from multiple solutions and scouts for potential risks in order to enable early caution and response when needed.

The unveiling of SageOne at GISEC 2024 in Dubai marks a significant milestone in TXOne's commitment to enhancing operational security and driving excellence within industrial environments. By combining CPS-specific expertise with cutting-edge technology, SageOne empowers organizations to mitigate risks, protect critical infrastructure, and ensure uninterrupted operations.

In an era defined by rapid digital transformation and evolving cyber threats, SageOne offers a beacon of resilience for organizations navigating the complexities of modern industry. With its comprehensive suite of tools and services, SageOne sets a new standard for CPS protection, empowering organizations to embrace innovation and drive operational excellence with confidence.

As industries continue to adapt to the challenges of the digital age, TXOne Networks remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the integrity and security of critical infrastructure. With SageOne leading the charge, organizations can embark on their digital transformation journey with the assurance that their CPS assets are protected against the ever-evolving threat landscape.

