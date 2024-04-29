Kerala: Man Commits Suicide After Going Live On Facebook In Idukki

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Idukki: A young man committed suicide after going live on Facebook in Idukki. Vishnu( 31), a native of Cheruthoni committed suicide. His wife was staying away from him due to family disputes.

The incident happened on Sunday at 11 am. He came on Facebook live with his hands tied. After seeing the posts, the family members came to his room. However, he was already dead by the time. He was found hanging in a fan.

He was working as a watchman in a park under DTPC. The body was shifted to Idukki Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The Idukki police took action against the case. the funeral will be held at the home on Monday.





