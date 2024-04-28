Date Palms Thrive On Salty Water: New Study Reveals Varietal Benefits

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) New research from the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) offers hope for sustainable date production in arid regions. The study, published in Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, found that certain common date palm varieties can tolerate and even benefit from low to moderate levels of salinity in irrigation water.

This discovery holds significant promise for water management in date-growing regions struggling with water scarcity and salinity. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director General of ICBA, highlights the importance of the research:“Date palms are vital to food security in the Middle East and North Africa, and finding ways to cultivate them despite environmental challenges is crucial.”

ICBA's research program, dating back to 2001, has focused on the impact of saline water irrigation on date palm growth, yield, and fruit quality. Experiments conducted in the UAE with 18 common varieties, including Ajwa Al Madinah, Khalas, and Lulu, revealed that salt-tolerant varieties can thrive with saline water irrigation when combined with best practices in salinity management.

The study assessed the impact of irrigation water with varying salinity levels (5, 10, and 15 deciSiemens per meter) on the fruit quality of five popular varieties: Lulu, Sukkari, Fardh, Ajwa Al Madinah, and Khalas. The fruits were harvested at peak maturity and compared to commercially available dates on various physical parameters like weight, size, colour, and sugar content. Additionally, consumer preferences for texture, flavour, aroma, and appearance were evaluated through a survey.

The findings showed a fascinating variation in response to salinity. While some varieties displayed decreased quality with higher salt levels, others exhibited a surprising benefit.

The sugar content of Khalas, Ajwa Al Madinah, and Lulu dates irrigated with water of 5 deciSiemens per meter salinity was comparable to commercially available dates. Even more surprisingly, irrigation with water of 10 deciSiemens per meter actually increased the sugar content of Sukkari, Fardh, and Ajwa Al Madinah dates.

Consumer surveys revealed no significant difference in sensory attributes like flavour, aroma, and colour between dates irrigated with slightly or moderately saline water (5 and 10 deciSiemens per meter) and those irrigated with fresh water or commercially available dates.

The study confirms that high salinity remains detrimental to date palms. However, it also reveals that specific varieties can tolerate and even benefit from moderate salinity, potentially increasing sugar content – a key market factor.

Zied Hammami, lead author of the paper and an agronomist at ICBA, emphasizes the significance of the findings:“Our research shows a clear difference in how date varieties respond to salinity. This aligns with previous studies suggesting that controlled abiotic stress, like salinity and water scarcity, can enhance fruit quality in certain varieties with appropriate management practices. We believe this study will improve our understanding of date palm response to water stress and guide better irrigation practices in desert environments.”

With water scarcity and salinity posing major challenges to date production in the Middle East and North Africa, ICBA's research offers valuable insights for sustainable cultivation and improved livelihoods for date palm farmers in the region and beyond.