SC To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Tomorrow, Tihar Jail Denies Wife Sunita Permission To Meet Delhi CM | 12 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, who was supposed to meet the Delhi CM in Tihar jail tomorrow has also been denied the permission for visit.

Here are 12 latest updates on Arvind Kejriwal:

Tihar jail administration has denied permission for Kejriwal's wife Sunita to meet him on April 29, an AAP source told news agency PTI.\"Sunita Kejriwal was supposed to meet him tomorrow (Monday) but the Tihar administration has denied permission. The jail administration has not cited any reason for denying the permission,\" the party source told PTI to Tihar jail manual, two people can meet a prisoner at a time and maximum four in a week Cabinet Minister Atishi is scheduled to meet Kejriwal on Monday Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Delhi CM on Tuesday. This will be Mann's second meeting with Kejriwal in Tihar Court bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is likely to hear the matter read: Can Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal cast vote in Lok Sabha Polls on May 25? Here's what the law saysIn a rejoinder to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) reply affidavit filed on his petition challenging his arrest in the case, Kejriwal said the mode, manner and timing of his arrest just before the Lok Sabha elections when the Model Code of Conduct had come into play, speaks volumes about the \"arbitrariness\" of the agency claimed it is a \"classical case\" of how the Centre has misused the ED and its wide powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to \"crush\" AAP and its leaders read: AAP holds 'Walk for Kejriwal' walkathon in protest against arrest of Delhi CMThe Delhi CM said a level playing field, which is a pre-requisite for 'free and fair elections', has clearly been compromised with his illegal arrest said the entire basis of Kejriwal's arrest rests upon certain statements which are in the nature of \"self-incriminating confessions\" by alleged accomplices who have been given the immunity by way of pardon etc the rejoinder, Kejriwal alleged the only objective of the ED was to procure and obtain some statement against him and as soon as the statement was taken, the mission of the probe agency was accomplished and thereafter, the co-accused were neither arrested nor any further statements were taken read: Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal holds road show in East Delhi, AAP says 'BJP scared...'.AAP on Sunday held a walkathon named 'Walk for Kejriwal' in support of Arvind Kejriwal. The campaign-cum walkathon was organised in Delhi's CR Park.

