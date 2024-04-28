Bengaluru Marks Hottest Day In Nearly A Decade As Karnataka Remains Under Heatwave Alert

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru's struggle with scorching heat conditions continue as the temperature in India's Silicon Valley touched 38 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is the highest in the last eight years and the fourth hottest on record in April. The temperatures are still below the all-time high of 39.2 degrees Celsius registered in 2016 but are expected to reach record levels soon. The exponential rise in temperature comes amid heatwave conditions in Karnataka, which are expected to stay for a few more days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Bengaluru weather prediction from April 29 to May 3 indicates that skies will be mostly clear, albeit with some cloud cover, and temperatures will vary between 27 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius. The IMD has forecasted light rainfall on May 2 and 3, which is expected keep the temperatures within this range experts have pointed to the El Nino effect and anti-cyclone conditions as the causes behind the intense heatwave in Bengaluru.

The weather department has forecasted heatwave conditions in various regions of Karnataka including Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Koppal, Ballari, Bidar, Vijayanagara, Gadag, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Haveri, Mysuru and Mandya.

Meanwhile, the Kalaburgi district in Karnataka, which is recording the highest maximum temperature, witnessed some respite on Sunday as the temperatures dropped from 42.4 degrees Celsius to 40.5 degrees Celsius, CP Patil, Director of Meteorological Centre, Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), Bengaluru, said.

On the forecast of rains, the IMD data said that while Bengaluru will remain dry till April 30, light rains are expected in other parts of Karnataka, including Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru, Belagavi, Bagalkote and Raichur risk of heat-related illnessIMD has issued an \"orange\" heatwave alert in several parts of Karnataka and asked people to stay indoors, especially individuals with heart-related problems. Prolonged exposure to sunlight or rigorous manual labour during such weather conditions can increase the risk of health complications, the weather department said.



MENAFN28042024007365015876ID1108148995