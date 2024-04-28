Sri Lanka's Population Dynamics At Risk, Registrar General's Department Warns

(MENAFN- NewsIn) April 28 (AdaDerana) – Sri Lanka has shown a significant drop in annual birth rate while the number of annual deaths has increased since 2020, the Registrar General's Department revealed.

The Senior Deputy Registrar General, Attorney-at-Law Lakshika Ganepola stated that the number of annual births which was around 325,000 before 2020 has now decreased to 280,000.

Meanwhile, the number of annual deaths has increased to around 180,000, which was 140,000 before 2020, as per reports.

The Registrar General's Department points out that this situation will adversely affect Sri Lanka's population growth.

