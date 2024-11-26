Thanks To A Subaru Sponsored Flight, Over 30 Dogs Have New Loving Homes!

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on ASPCA

Pigs may not be flying yet, but these dogs certainly are! And they're not just flying to shelters, they're getting adopted so fast, they're practically flying into homes!

This June, 40 dogs were flown from Mobile SPCA in Mobile, Alabama, to the Laurence G. Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts, where they were then transported by ground to MSPCA-Angell: Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire SPCA (NHSPCA) in Stratham, New Hampshire. In total 33 dogs (28 puppies and 5 adults) went to the MSPCA, while seven dogs (2 puppies and 5 adults) went to the NHSPCA.

This flight and animal transport, sponsored by our longtime partner Subaru of America, Inc. , was part of our Animal Relocation Program , which works with overcrowded shelters to relocate animals to other shelters with space, resources and a high demand for adoption.

This transport was vital to Mobile SPCA as their shelter has been experiencing overcrowding, with a high number of puppies and dogs consistently in their care. The transport increased Mobile SPCA's capacity to assist more community animals in need in their community and gave the relocated animals a better chance at finding the loving homes they deserve.

Which is exactly what happened after they reached the Northeast! All 33 dogs that went to MSPCA-Angell have since been adopted, including Leonardo, one of 28 puppies who made the flight.

Looking for Leo

Hitesh and Swapnali V. were on the MSPCA-Angell website in search of a Labrador Retriever-mix puppy when they came across Leo.

“When we first met him, his energy and vibe matched ours perfectly,” said Hitesh.“The connection was instant. He greeted us with such excitement, we knew he was the one.”

Already in love with their new furry friend, the couple adopted Leo and brought him home that day.

As he adjusted to his new home, Leo was anxious at first, always needing to be able to see Hitesh and Swapnali. But with time, Leo began trusting his pet parents and became super comfortable and playful.

“He was bold and energetic when we met him. Now, he's even more playful, vocal and enjoys his 'me time,'” Hitesh told us.

Hitesh and Swapnali couldn't be happier with their decision to adopt Leo.

“He's added so much joy into our home,” Hitesh said. "His energy and intelligence keep us on our toes, and we love every moment with him.”

Leo's journey and adoption are a part of what we call The Rescue Effect – a ripple effect through shelters that is created when a dog is either fostered or adopted. These actions allow space for shelters to help more animals in need during a time when most facilities are at capacity. Leo's journey cleared space at Mobile SPCA and then Hitesh and Swapnali's actions created more space at MSCPA-Angell – that's The Rescue Effect.

Without the Subaru-sponsored relocation flight and transport with the ASPCA, Hitesh and Swapnali would have never met Leo, which is why we're so proud of all the work our Animal Relocation team does to give homeless animals second chances and new beginnings.

The ASPCA Relocation Program is the country's largest national transporter of animals, having transported over 270,000 animals since its inception. Our program also provides resources, support and training to both source and destination shelters with the goal of not only reducing overcrowding at partner shelters, but also helping shelters create and strengthen programs that will have a long-term effect on animal welfare in the surrounding communities.

The ASPCA and Subaru

The ASPCA has worked with Subaru for over a decade and is the national partner for the Subaru Loves Pets® program , through which Subaru and its retailers are committed to improving the lives of as many shelter animals as possible. Every October, Subaru celebrates Subaru Loves Pets with over 600 Subaru retailers partnering with local animal shelters to provide direct financial assistance to aid in shelter support and pet adoptions.

In addition, we are also celebrating the 6th annual National Make a Dog's Day today, October 22! This day was created by Subaru to encourage all dog lovers across the country to do something special for their canine family members or support a local animal in need. This year, the ASPCA and Subaru are using this month and this celebratory day to encourage people across the country to consider adopting or fostering a dog in need.

Subaru is especially passionate about supporting some of the most vulnerable shelter animals - older and disabled dogs, which we lovingly call the 'Underdogs.' These dogs are often overlooked and stay longer in shelters as they wait to find a loving home.

How to Make an Impact This Month

Looking to join us and Subaru on our mission by adopting a dog? Check out our adoptable dogs in New York City or Columbus, Ohio ! Not in these areas? Check out your local shelter !

Not ready to commit to adoption just yet? Try fostering! You can foster dogs through the ASPCA in New York City or Columbus, Ohio , or through your local shelter .

You can also learn more about adoption and fostering and their impact on overcrowded local shelters by visiting .

Continue reading here .