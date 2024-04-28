ICC honours Dubai Chambers for its role in developing pioneering Chamber Model Innovation framework

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has been honoured by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) for its pioneering role in developing the Chamber Model Innovation (CMI) framework, which is designed to fast-track innovation at chambers around the world. The framework provides a reliable reference for chambers of commerce to deal with change and enhances their agility and proactivity in serving their members.



John Denton, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce, presented a certificate of honour to His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and praised the efforts made by Dubai Chambers to bring about a radical and innovative transformation in the work of chambers across the globe.



Created and developed by Dubai Chambers and launched at the World Chambers Conference in Dubai in 2021, the CMI framework is a first-of-its-kind system aimed at enhancing the working methods of chambers of commerce worldwide. The framework is designed to enable chambers to align with the expectations of their members and serve the needs of business communities amid global challenges and a shifting economic landscape.



Since 2021, Dubai Chambers has successfully organised 17 training courses on the CMI framework for 1,511 employees and officials from 638 chambers of commerce around the world. The ICC World Chambers Federation has adopted the CMI framework as a model for designing and providing services to members and customers of chambers worldwide, as well as training their employees and preparing chambers for their transformation into data-driven institutions.



The CMI framework has since been adopted as one of the main categories of the World Chambers Competition, which now features an award for ‘Best Chamber Model Innovation Project’. The competition has emerged as an integral component of the World Chambers Congress and is the only global awards programme honouring innovative projects presented by chambers of commerce around the world.



Commenting on the accolade, His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah said: “The needs of businesses have evolved rapidly over the past decade, which has been catalysed by the global pandemic and digital transformation. This modern paradigm calls for a new level of interaction between chambers of commerce and their members. Our successful CMI initiative sets an innovative global standard and serves a model for chambers of commerce around the world. We are proud to contribute to the transfer of innovative ideas and experience from Dubai to the world and advance the vision of the wise leadership.”



John Denton, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce, stated: “The pioneering role of Dubai Chambers has contributed to a radical transformation in the business models of chambers around the world and established new standards of excellence within the business community.”



The CMI framework is based on global best practices and designed to enable chambers to overcome future challenges. It serves as a reliable reference for chambers of commerce worldwide, empowering them to adapt to change swiftly and become more flexible in meeting the needs of their members.







