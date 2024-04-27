New Zealand Eta For German, Austrian, US Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND ETA FOR GERMAN CITIZENS

People need to get a visa before visiting New Zealand. Specifically, German residents must acquire a NZeTA, which serves as a visa exemption. German visitors with a NZeTA are not obligated to have a regular visa when they travel to New Zealand. Nevertheless, German citizens must fulfill certain basic criteria to qualify for visa-exempt travel to New Zealand. The NZeTA, introduced in 2019, is an online system that eliminates visa requirements for citizens of Germany. This program allows individuals from more than 190 countries, such as Germany, to visit New Zealand for different reasons like tourism, business, and transit. Once Germans receive the New Zealand eTA, they can visit New Zealand multiple times for up to two years without needing a visa. German visitors with an NZeTA can stay up to 30 days on each visit. The New Zealand Visa Waiver Scheme was introduced to increase security and protection. The New Zealand eTA for German citizens grants visa-free access to the country for stays of up to 3 months. The New Zealand eTA is also electronically linked to the German passport. Citizens from Germany must apply for a visa before entering New Zealand if they plan to stay in New Zealand for more than 3 months. The NZeTA application for Germans is quick and easy to fill out online. The authorization process is quick, easy and should take less than 30 minutes for most applicants.







New Zealand eTA Requirements for German Citizens



A valid German passport – The traveler's passport needs to have a validity of at least 3 months after the trip to New Zealand. The approved eTA will be electronically linked to this document.

A valid payment method – To complete and submit the New Zealand eTA application, travelers will need to pay the application fee and NZ International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy fee (already included in the total cost). This can be done using a valid debit or credit card.

A valid email address – Finally, all travelers are required to enter a valid email address on their application. This is to receive notifications regarding the New Zealand eTA and a copy of the authorization once approved. A recent photograph of the German applicant.

NEW ZEALAND VISIT WITH CRIMINAL RECORD

Travellers who have a criminal record frequently have doubts about their eligibility for a New Zealand eTA or visa. Although New Zealand has strict character requirements, possessing a previous criminal record does not necessarily bar someone from entering the country. Non-citizens who wish to travel to New Zealand must have a good moral standing. Individuals with a history of criminal charges or those who have given inaccurate information are typically refused a visa unless they receive a character waiver. Unsubstantiated accusations and lawsuits are not enough to prove someone's negative traits. Applicants for visas must disclose if they are being investigated by a law enforcement agency in any country or have a criminal history. In the case of character waivers, each application is examined on its own merits, taking into account factors such as the nature of an offense, the number of offenses, and the time since the occurrence or events occurred. A special instruction (under section 17 of the Immigration Act 2009 (the Act)) provides for exceptions to be made in the case of an“excluded person” who is not eligible for a visa, entrance authorization, or visa waiver under sections 15 or 16 of the Act. Excluded persons include:



A person who has been sentenced to a prison sentence for a term of 5 years or more at any time.

A person who at any time within the preceding 10 years has been sentenced to a prison sentence of 12 months or more.

A person who has been removed or deported from New Zealand and is subject to a period of prohibition.

A person who is excluded from New Zealand under any enactment. A person who at any time has been removed, excluded, or deported from another country.

Anyone who the Minister of Immigration has reason to believe is, or is likely to be, a threat or risk to security, public order or the public interest.

Anyone who the Minister has reason to believe is likely to commit an offence in New Zealand punishable by imprisonment. Any person who is a member of a terrorist entity designated under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

NEW ZEALAND ETA VISA FOR GERMAN CITIZENS

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR US CITIZENS

Before visiting New Zealand, individuals from the US are required to secure a travel permit. The New Zealand eTA is a convenient choice for citizens from about 190 countries, including the United States. The process of applying for a New Zealand eTA is easy for citizens of the United States. The NZeTA, also known as the New Zealand eTA for Americans, was introduced in 2019. It enables qualified individuals to travel to New Zealand for purposes of transit, sightseeing, or conducting business. Americans planning to travel to New Zealand for a short period need to possess a valid eTA that is electronically connected to their passport. The New Zealand eTA remains valid for a period of two years starting from the date it was issued. American citizens are able to visit New Zealand for a maximum of three months by obtaining an Electronic Travel Authority (eTA). Holders of the New Zealand eTA, which is a multiple entry eVisa waiver, can visit New Zealand multiple times during its two-year validity. To apply for a New Zealand ETA from the United States, US citizens must complete a short online application form that asks for the traveler's personal and passport information. Once approved, US citizens will receive a copy of their New Zealand eTA to the email address provided in the application form.

Documents Required for US Citizens



A passport that is valid for at least three months from the planned date of arrival.

Arrival and departure dates.

To pay the appropriate eTA fees, you'll need a valid credit or debit card.

A valid email address so you can receive your authorized New Zealand eTA in your Inbox. A recent passport-style photograph of the applicant

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR AUSTRIAN CITIZENS

Citizens of 190 countries are not required to obtain a visa when traveling to New Zealand; however, they must apply for a New Zealand ETA. The NZeTA program, which started in July 2019, permits qualified individuals to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without the need for a time-consuming visa application at an embassy. The New Zealand ETA is effective for a period of two years and permits multiple brief visits. In order to receive a valid New Zealand ETA through email, individuals are required to make a payment for the processing fee called the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL). Those looking to remain in New Zealand for a long time for work or study should contact the nearest New Zealand Embassy or Consulate for more information. Because the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travellers with multiple passports should use the same passport that they used to complete the eTA application to go to New Zealand. The good news is that applying for an ETA is simple and can be completed online in a matter of minutes.

DOCUMENT REQUIREMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF AUSTRIAN



A valid Passport valid for at least three months after leaving New Zealand

A Complete eTA New Zealand's application form.

Proof of the journey's intent.

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the NZeTA fees. A valid email address to receive the NZeTA in their Inbox.