New Zealand Visa For Latvian, Us, Luxembourg, Macanese, Maltese Citizens

The implementation of the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) in July 2019 allows qualified individuals to visit New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit reasons without having to obtain a visa through an embassy. Latvian visitors are also eligible for the NZeTA visa waiver program. Latvian passport owners, like citizens of 190 other countries with visa-free access, must secure visa waivers. The NZeTA allows for multiple short-term visits and is valid for two years. To get a valid eTA for New Zealand by email, you must pay a processing fee known as the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL). Those planning to stay in New Zealand for an extended period of time, work, or study should contact their nearest New Zealand Embassy or Consulate for more information. Because the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travellers with multiple passports should use the same passport that they used to complete the eTA application to go to New Zealand. The online application process is simple and quick. To avoid rushing and errors, please have all valid original documents ready while filling out the online application form.







REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR LATVIAN CITIZENS



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NzeTA).

An online form should be duly filled with correct information.

A valid email address to get the approved eTA visa waiver in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the online application and IVL fees.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR US CITIZENS

Citizens from around 190 countries, including those from the United States, are eligible to apply for the New Zealand eTA. The application process for a New Zealand eTA is quick and easy for American citizens. Launched in 2019, the New Zealand eTA for Americans, also called the“NZeTA”, permits qualified individuals to visit New Zealand for transit, tourism, or business reasons. Americans planning to travel to New Zealand for a short period of time need to have a valid eTA that is connected to their passport electronically. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years from the date it is issued. American residents are allowed to remain in New Zealand for a maximum of 3 months with their Electronic Travel Authority (eTA). As the New Zealand eTA is a multiple entry eVisa waiver, holders can visit New Zealand multiple times within the two-year period of validity. To apply for a New Zealand ETA from the United States, US citizens must complete a short online application form that asks for the traveler's personal and passport information. Once approved, US citizens will receive a copy of their New Zealand eTA to the email address provided in the application form.

Documents Required for US Citizens



A passport that is valid for at least three months from the planned date of arrival.

Arrival and departure dates.

To pay the appropriate eTA fees, you'll need a valid credit or debit card.

A valid email address so you can receive your authorized New Zealand eTA in your Inbox. A recent passport-style photograph of the applicant.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR LUXEMBOURG CITIZENS

Luxembourg nationals do not need a visa for travel to New Zealand and can apply for a New Zealand ETA instead. The NZeTA, an online service that removes visa barriers, was introduced in July 2019, abolishing the requirement to request a visa at an embassy. This enables qualified individuals to visit New Zealand for tourism, business, or layover reasons with ease. Visa waivers are needed for citizens of 190 countries who do not need visas, including individuals holding passports from Luxembourg. The New Zealand eTA is valid for a period of two years and enables multiple entries for short holidays. Travelers with multiple passports should enter New Zealand using the same passport they used to apply for their eTA because the eTA is electronically linked to that passport. Eligible citizens can apply online using the simple New Zealand eTA application.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR LUXEMBOURG CITIZENS



NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR MACANESE CITIZENS

The implementation of the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) program began in July 2019. People from 190 countries, including Macanese passport holders, who do not need visas are mandated to secure visa exemptions. This program permits qualified individuals to visit New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit reasons without having to complete the visa application at an embassy. The New Zealand eTA allows for multiple short visits and remains valid for two years. Travelers with more than one passport must use the same passport submitted during their eTA application when visiting New Zealand, since the eTA is linked electronically to a specific passport. The New Zealand eTA application form requires applicants to provide personal and passport information. They must also answer a few questions concerning the applicant's criminal past and whether they are seeking medical treatment in New Zealand. Eligible citizens can apply online using the simple New Zealand eTA application.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR MACANESE CITIZENS



NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR MALTESE CITIZENS

Individuals from Malta can now easily request a visa for New Zealand using an online system due to the introduction of a new policy. This project intends to make it easier and quicker for Maltese citizens to obtain visas, in line with New Zealand government's overarching goal of simplifying immigration processes. The New Zealand eTA Visa Waiver is a digital travel document that allows residents from 190 countries, such as Malta, to easily apply for a visa waiver online. Launched in July 2019, the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) program is designed for citizens of Malta, providing them with an electronic travel permit for up to three months for either tourism or business reasons. Maltese citizens with a valid New Zealand ETA can enter the country many times within the validity period, which is usually two years from the date of issue. There is no need to apply for a new ETA each time you visit New Zealand while your current one is still valid. Because the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travelers with multiple passports should use the same passport that they used to complete the eTA application to go to New Zealand. Eligible citizens can apply online using the simple New Zealand eTA application.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR MALTESE CITIZENS



