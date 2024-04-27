Maldivian Airlines Commences Direct Flights To BIA

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Maldivian Airlines commenced direct flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka, from Male, Maldives.

Airport and Aviation Services Sri Lanka (AASL) said that Maldivian, the renowned flag carrier of the Maldives, will operate two weekly flights departing every Thursday and Saturday, providing flexible options for both leisure and business travellers.

Launching its operations, the first flight arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport on April 25, 2024, with 138 passengers, and they were welcomed by a cultural dancing performance organised by Sri Lanka Tourism and tea gifts to passengers were offered.

Ranga Goonawardena, High Commissioner Designate to the Republic of Maldives, Adam Sadiq, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Maldives, Fathimath Ghina, Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Maldives, Nimal Siripala De Silva, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation, Mohamed Ameen, Minister of Transport & Civil Aviation, Maldives, senior officials of CAASL, AASL and other stakeholders attended the event. (Colombo Gazette)