Explosions Heard Across Ukraine Amid Missile Attacks

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, April 27 (IANS) Explosions were heard in several Ukrainian regions late on Friday amid Russian missile attacks, local media outlets reported.

In particular, blasts have rocked Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region and the western Ivano-Frankivsk region, the government-run Ukrinform news agency said.

Several explosions also rattled Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram that Russia launched cruise missiles and aeroballistic missiles at Ukraine during the air strike.

Separately, Ukrainian Telegram channels warned that Russia was likely preparing a new missile attack on Ukraine as a group of Tu-95 strategic bombers had taken off from Olenya airfield in Russia's northwestern Murmansk region.