Hot Core PCE

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) S&P 500 made a good run higher, but thus far the prospects of sideways consolidation are not changed - some sectors and stocks would do better than others, and META vs. MSFT with GOOG market reaction is a good initial hint at selection. With sticky inflation, BoJ not yet pressured to normalize policy (inflation data lately were below expectations there) and the dollar topping out on fading Mideast geopolitical concerns, the table is set for real asset plays, XLB and XLE to benefit, accompanied by manufacturing recovery plays such as XLI, and of course the leaders of the stock market rotation, XLF.

Yields though haven't topped, and inflation prospects are turning ever more over time (I wrote lately give it two quarters to get acknowledged as) sticky inflation way - suffice to compare yesterday's meek advance GDP reading to much hotter core PCE prices QoQ, with the latter being more indicative of where to expect today's core PCE to be.

This is how I summed it up following yesterday's data release, and today in the European morning.

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel , and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you're signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter .

Let's move right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 3 more of them, with commentaries.

Tired of seeing those red boxes instead of way more valuable information? Try the premium services based on what and how you trade.

Gold, Silver and Miners

Gold is attempting to cut its bullish flag pattern short, and has miners' support to do so optimism is in place, and slow scaling into long positions possible already here.

Crude Oil

Oil confirmed it was turning up, and can rise even in the absence of Mideast teeting on the brink of major war. Oil stocks are waking up, and today's earning are unlikely to lead to CVX and XOM disappointing.

Thank you for having read today's free analysis, which is a small part of my site's daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates.

While at my site, you can subscribe to the free Monica's Insider Club for instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing - such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals



...

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.