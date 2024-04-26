Greenenergybreaks - Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Announces Patent Filing For Cutting-Edge Encryption Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a trailblazer in electric recreational boating, is announcing the patent filing for its cutting-edge Communication Cryptographic System technology, integral to the E-Motion(TM) Electric Powertrain components. The patent was filed on April 24, 2024. According to the announcement, the E-Motion(TM) Powertrain's unique design features components that operate as a decentralized network, each performing its functions while interacting intelligently with others. The encrypted communication protocol is designed to ensure that these interactions remain secure and impenetrable to external interference, using a customized level of Advanced Encryption Standard (“AES”). The announcement noted that this unique feature aims to enhance security for the user, improve the conformity of all system components, mitigate risks of malfunction, and deliver an elevated boating experience.“Our commitment to innovation extends beyond performance enhancements to include significant advancements in security and integrity of our systems,” said Vision Marine Technologies CEO Alexandre Mongeon.“The System Communication Encryption is designed to not only protect our technology from unauthorized modifications but also to ensure the reliability and adaptive behavior of our E-Motion(TM) Powertrain across all operating conditions.”

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment. Its flagship E-Motion(TM) 180E electric marine powertrain is the first fully electric purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing extensive control software. The company's E-Motion(TM) and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture and sell handcrafted, environmentally friendly, electric recreational boats to customers. The design and technology applied to its boats results in far greater enhanced performance in general, higher speeds and longer range. Simply stated, a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine (“ICE”) motorboat.

IBN