Work To Launch Qatar Biodiversity Database In Final Stages: Al Subaie

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In the presence and under the patronage of Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, a campaign to clean and rehabilitate Fuwairit Beach was launched yesterday on the occasion of opening of 2024 sea turtle nesting season.

A number of officials from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) and representatives of participating entities, in addition to 300 volunteers, participated in the campaign, which was supervised by the Wildlife Development Department, which carried out the process of cleaning and rehabilitating the beach.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change undertook a field tour during which he inspected the ecosystems of the area designated for the project to protect endangered hawksbill sea turtles. He was also briefed on the progress of work related to protecting and preserving the terrestrial and marine environment in the region.

In press statements on the occasion, the Minister stressed the importance of the project to protect endangered hawksbill sea turtles, which the ministry launched in 2003, in cooperation with Qatar Petroleum and Qatar University. He noted that over the past five years, the project has released more than 50,000 baby turtles, which will contribute to an increase in their number in Qatari marine environment.

Regarding efforts to protect biodiversity in the country, he said:“Given the richness of the local environment with a large number of rare plants and animals, which are considered a national heritage that must be sustained and preserved for future generations, work is currently underway in the final stages of launching the biodiversity database in the State of Qatar, which aims to preserve biodiversity data and information and create maps of the ecosystem to identify important sites for biodiversity in the country.”

He added:“The project includes the establishment of a knowledge-management platform which allows partners and decision-makers to benefit from database information in national development processes.”

The Minister also honoured the entities participating in the campaign and the opening of turtle nesting season including Qatar Energy, Qatar University, Qatar Red Crescent, Al Dhakhira Youth Center, and others.

Dr. Ibrahim Abdul Latif Al Muslimani, Assistant Undersecretary for Natural Reserves Affairs, said the hawksbill turtle protection project is one of the pioneering projects in protecting endangered biodiversity and biological diversity in the country.

He praised project, which played a major role in protecting sea turtles. The project also contributed to increasing the awareness of community members about the importance of protecting them and preserving the environment. He called on all members of the local community to work to preserve the environment with all its components.