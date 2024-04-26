Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Don't Flee For Long Weekend' Says Bengaluru Rural Candidate Dr CN Manjunath

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a strong call to the citizens of Bengaluru, Dr C N Manjunath, the BJP-JDS candidate from Bengaluru Rural, emphasized the importance of voting as he and his family cast their votes in Padmanabhanagar today. Dr Manjunath, accompanied by his wife Anusuya and their children, took part in what he described as the "biggest festival of democracy."

"Voting is more crucial than any charity work because it shapes the government we want," Dr Manjunath said, highlighting the civic duty of every citizen. He urged the residents of Bengaluru not to leave the city for the long weekend but to remain and exercise their right to vote. "Those who abstain from voting forfeit the right to criticize the government," he added, stressing the significance of participation in the electoral process.

Dr. Manjunath also addressed the issue of coupon distribution in Kanakapura, labelling it as an "unholy process." He reported that the matter had been brought to the attention of election officials and expressed his dissatisfaction with the misuse of such practices to influence voters. According to him, some individuals were found with thousands of coupons, an act that undermines the integrity of elections.

Adding her voice to the electoral process, Bengaluru North candidate from BJP-JDS, Shobha Karandlaje, after voting in a government school, praised Prime Minister Modi for his corruption-free administration spanning over two decades. "Voting today, I supported Modi, a leader who has remained unblemished in his 23 years of service, including 12 years as Chief Minister and 11 years as Prime Minister," she stated.

Dr Manjunath concluded by expressing confidence in his campaign team and encouraging a strong poll turnout. He remarked on the favourable weather in Bangalore North, which saw enthusiastic voters lining up early in the morning. As the city of Bengaluru continues to vote, the candidates remind everyone of their powerful impact on shaping the future of their community and the nation.