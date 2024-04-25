(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Building on a trusted relationship spanning five decades, AG Metal Industries is set to be the only independent ALPOLICTM production facility UAE.

Located in RAKEZ, the state-of-the-art facility will be the first of its kind in the region of aluminium composite panels. The opening ceremony was held under the patronage of the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: In the presence of and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ghurair, one of the largest diversified family business groups in the UAE, and Mitsubishi Chemical Infratec Co., Ltd. (MCIT), held a ceremony to commemorate AG Metal Industries (AGMI) in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), signifying a historic deal that develops their long-standing partnership. On commencing production, AGMI is forecast to be the first facility of its kind outside of the ALPOLICTM brand's direct ownership.

In the ceremony held at the AGMI facility in Ras Al Khaimah, executives from Mitsubishi Chemical Infratec Co., Ltd. (MCIT), Al Ghurair, and RAKEZ convened to commemorate the occasion.

The venture will build on a successful relationship spanning over five decades. Al Ghurair has served as the exclusive distributor for various Mitsubishi Group products in the UAE, including the partnership between Al Ghurair and Mitsubishi Electric Elevators and is an Authorised Partner for Climaveneta air conditioning units from Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems S.p.A. Since 1993, Al Ghurair has also held exclusive distribution rights for ALPOLICTM, achieving a remarkable record of high-quality projects through a collaborative“sell and build” approach.

Recognising the changing needs of the construction industry, Al Ghurair is set to establish AGMI as an ALPOLICTM Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) with distribution rights across the UAE.

AGMI Ras Al Khaimah factory outline:

This state-of-the-art facility in RAKEZ will be capable of annually producing:



4 million square meters of aluminium composite panels.

17,000 million tonnes of coated coils. 1 million square meters of fire-retardant core.

These premium materials will be supplied to construction and infrastructure projects worldwide, making buildings safer for both residential, commercial, and public sectors.

Commenting on the landmark announcement, John Iossifidis, Group CEO, Al Ghurair, said:“We are proud to deepen our ties with our long-standing partner Mitsubishi Chemical Infratec Co, Ltd (MCIT), as we aim to establish AG Metal Industries here in the UAE. This will be the only independent ALPOLICTM production facility in the world, which allows us to bring the renowned MCIT expertise and quality even closer to our customers. Together, we are confident in our collective ability to shape the future of manufacturing in the UAE, through a shared commitment to quality, efficiency, and outstanding customer care.”

Tadashi Kusumoto, Business Vice President, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, said:“This venture marks a significant development in our relationship with Al Ghurair, a partnership that has endured for over five decades. By establishing this state-of-the-art facility in Ras Al Khaimah, we are bringing leading ALPOLICTM technology and the highest quality products to the UAE, further serving the needs of the UAE's construction sector.”

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO, RAKEZ, said:“The establishment of AG Metal Industries at RAKEZ is a strategic step that underscores our commitment to enhancing and growing Ras Al Khaimah's industrial manufacturing, supply chain, and high-tech building materials cluster landscape and ecosystem. State-of-the-art facilities such as these embody our focus on elevating the local economy through adding high-tech and innovative manufacturing industries and practices. Through our commitment to offering customized solutions that meet the evolving needs of our business community, we ensure that Ras Al Khaimah not only thrives as a key economic player but also advances the broader goals of economic diversification and resilience in the UAE.”

The AGMI facility will also contribute significantly to the local economy, by creating new skilled jobs. This aligns with the UAE government's vision of fostering a robust industrial sector and promoting economic diversification.