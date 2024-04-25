Jordanian, French Leaders Discuss Latest Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, 25 April (KUNA) -- Jordanian King Abdullah II discussed, via phone, with French President Emmanuel Macron the current developments in the region.

In a press statement, the Jordanian Royal Court said both leaders stressed the need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The ceasefire will protect civilians and help deliver humanitarian aid to the Strip in all possible ways, they concurred.

They cautioned about the Israeli occupation plans to attack the Rafah city, in southern Gaza Strip and the expansion of the conflict in the region. (end)

