(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Zeno Obi Constance

The Trinidad Calypso is filled with anti-gay lyrics and sentiments. Jamaica might lead the way in the abhorrence and dislike of the homosexual lifestyle, but the Caribbean, as a whole, has never taken a liking to homosexuality, closeted or in the open. As such, the overwhelming numbers of songs, which have touched on the topic over the 100 years since Zeno Obi Constance calypso recordings preserved the genre for posterity, have been anti-homo. In fact, there were no calypsoes that promoted or respected the gay experience, until Kurt Allen's 2019 offering, despite the tongue-in-cheek 'Gay Pride' by Skunky and a deceptively titled 'Coming out of the Closet' by Magic. The Caribbean has been labelled by some as“the most homophobic place on earth”. However, an examination of the themes and topics touched show an interesting mix and approach to the treatise.

Referenced in calypso as he-she, sissy, hen, bullerman, gayboy, homo, les, funny, sodomite, queer, faggit, queen, macomere man, chichi man, and more, the Caribbean homosexual has felt the brunt of a calypso discourse ranging from picong, derision, caustic laughter to threats and even violence.

SODOM: Calypsonians have used the oft mentioned and quoted bible verses to show their disapproval of same sex unions. Both Leviticus 18 and 20 are utilized:

Do not have sexual relations with a man as one does with a woman; that is detestable. (Lev 18.22).

If a man has sexual relations with a man as one does with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They are to be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads. (Lev 20.13).

In addition, of course, the well-known story of Lot and his family fleeing the twin cities of Sodom and Gomorrah is rehashed.

Former calypso monarch Delamo compares and equates Trinidad society of 1982 to the biblical Sodom and Gomorrah, the actual title of his calypso:

Cause we are living in this modern Sodom and Gomorrah;

And very soon an angel go visit with we in the near future;

So if your wife turn a pillar of salt

Know that its your fault;

And if fire and brimstone fall down on we;

I know we are all guilty.

Valentino himself was 'born again' during the riots of the Black Power revolution of the 1970s and then later be baptized as a Rastafarian, the brethren with their Old Testament leanings, not comfortable with any form of homosexuality. Vally more than once frowns on the notion of same-sex relationships. In 'People are Funny' from 1991, he too cites the Sodom and Gomorrah story to chastise the modern homosexuals.

Now according to who you choose for your spouse;

A lot of people might start to grouse;

Because man going with man, woman with woman;

Sodom and Gomorrah kind of relation.

Gospel singer Sherwin Gardner in a dancehall/rapso treatise done in extempo style references the Bible and warns that it is Satan's trick to stop men from realizing the ordained reason for sexual intercourse – to make children and fulfill the biblical command to 'go forth and multiple'.

Hear about a boy name Sam;

Holding a next-man hand;

Kissing up a next man;

Gone in store to buy wedding band;

But that is Satan lie;

To stop you from multiply.

In 2008 with same-sex marriage being legal in the United States, Stanley Adams penned the second of his two calypsoes on homosexuality. Called 'Two Brides' he too reinforces the 'Sodom and Gomorrah' warning to criticize homosexual liaisons.

I must confess I am not a Church lover;

And I don't know much about Scripture;

But ah want some priest give me an answer;

Did they confirm Sodom and Gomorrah.

He invokes the now stereotyped argument of 'God make Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve', which Luta utilizes years later.

For if that was the Master's plan;

Instead of Eve he would put a man;

And we doh have to look far to prove them wrong;

All who want children cannot bring forth none.

Benjai warns and condemns, citing the same biblical decree, this time using the term Sodomite to reinforce his point threatening and promising violent vengeance against the non-believers.

Burn Dem;

Some of dem boy playing ruler;

But dem boy dem a fooler;

Saying dem love dem culture;

But dem boy dem a vulture;

Dem woman and woman lover;

Two man undercover.

With the Trans movement in the USA growing in visibility, 2024 saw at least three calypsoes addressing this issue. Mudada rages in Leave the Children out of It', while two of the then were Calypso Fiesta semi-finalists, DefPrince 'Identity Crisis' and Sean Singh 'Jack and Jill'.

The post Calypso and the Gay Experience appeared first on Caribbean News Global .