Turkish Tea Exports Hikes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Center

The demand for Turkish tea is increasing. According to thecompilation of data from the Eastern Black Sea ExportersAssociation (DKİB), tea grown in Turkiye was sold to 96 countries,autonomous and free zones in 3 months of the year.

Tea exports, which were recorded as $7,1m in January-March 2023,increased by 20 percent in the same period this year and reached$8.6m.

The export amount of Turkish tea, which was 1,465 tons in thefirst quarter of last year, reached 1,828 tons in the same periodthis year.

The highest demand for Turkish tea came from Belgium, the UnitedKingdom and the USA.

In the January-March period, 896 tons of tea worth $3.8m wereexported to Belgium. Exports to this country increased by 35percent in quantity and 44 percent in value compared to the sameperiod in 2023, when $2.7m were earned for 666 tons.

Belgium was followed by the United Kingdom with 929,185 and theUSA with $780,522.

Unlike the same period last year, Liberia, Mauritania, Croatia,Cameroon, Gabon, Poland, Tunisia, Egypt, South Sudan, Dubai,Burundi, Brazil, Central African Republic, Venezuela, EquatorialGuinea, Cuba, Djibouti, Angola and Gambia. Tea was sold during thisperiod.

DKİB Chairman of the Board of Directors Saffet Kalyoncu saidthat they will continue their effective promotional activities toensure that Turkish tea exports reach higher figures.

Referring to the target markets, Kalyoncu said, "In the firststage, we will focus on the markets of Europe, Turkish Republics,Middle Eastern countries and the Russian Federation and try toincrease our share in these markets to higher figures."

Kalyoncu concluded his words as follows:

"It is now necessary to abandon the traditional productionmethod, renew the production facilities on the scale of today'smodern technological possibilities, and ensure the transformationof being able to produce products suitable for the consumptionpreferences of each country. For this, the majority of theministries of Agriculture and Forestry and Industry and Technologyare in SME status and whose capital adequacy is at the highestlevel. "It is important to provide support to tea manufacturingcompanies."