Russian International Reserves Up $2.5 Bln In One Week Exceeding $603.2 Bln

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's international reserves amounted to $603.2 bln as ofApril 19, 2024, having increased by 0.4% (or by $2.5 bln) in oneweek, the Central Bank said in a statement on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

As of April 12, international reserves totaled $600.7 bln.

Russia's international reserves are highly liquid foreign assetsavailable with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. Theycomprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserveposition in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.

Following the onset of Moscow's special military operation inUkraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank ofRussia. Apart from freezing Russia's gold and foreign currencyreserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator'sreserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity,organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of theCentral Bank, were prohibited.