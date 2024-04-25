Expanded Energy Cooperation Between Hungary, Azerbaijan Presents New Opportunities, Szijjarto Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The high level of relations between Hungary and Azerbaijan opensopportunities for expansion of energy cooperation between the twocountries, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary,Peter Szijjarto, said at a joint press conference with the Ministerof Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan,Sahil Babayev, Azernews reports.

"The war in Ukraine has shown that cooperation between Hungaryand Azerbaijan is of great importance in energy supply. Because ithelps to overcome the difficulties caused by the war. Now we seethat Hungary's decision to start strategic relations withAzerbaijan was correct and timely," he stressed.

According to the Hungarian FM, there are several decisions madeat the end of today's meeting: "One of them is plans to work indepth on the issues of natural gas and oil transportation. We areexpanding our current partnership by diversifying our energysupply. Our point of view is that we are looking for resources inthe southeast direction, that is, in countries likeAzerbaijan."

He added that Hungary intends to increase the supply of naturalgas from Azerbaijan: "Also, Azerbaijani oil will become an integralpart of Hungary's energy system."