Putin underlines terrorism as major global threat, calls for multipolar cooperation

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored the persistent threat of terrorism in the twenty-first century, emphasizing its multifaceted nature during a video speech delivered to participants at the 12th international meeting of high-level security representatives in St. Petersburg. Putin highlighted that terrorist attacks are not solely perpetrated by extremist groups but also involve the involvement of competent authorities in some countries. He pointed out that these attacks aim to destabilize sovereign states, undermine constitutional foundations, and incite division among races and religions, making them a significant challenge to global security.



Putin reiterated Moscow's readiness to collaborate with interested partners in forming a multipolar global system and strengthening global security, as reported by the Russian TASS news agency. Emphasizing Russia's commitment to cooperation, Putin stated, "Russia is ready for close cooperation with all interested partners in order to maintain global and regional security." He further expressed the importance of establishing a new international order that aligns with the interests of the majority of countries.



The ongoing conference provides a platform for representatives from various countries to analyze global developments, discuss key aspects of global and regional stability, and exchange perspectives on enhancing responses to contemporary challenges. Putin's remarks reflect the urgent need for collective action and cooperation to address the complex and evolving threat posed by terrorism. As the international community grapples with this challenge, Putin's call for multipolar cooperation underscores the importance of inclusive and collaborative approaches to ensure global security and stability.

