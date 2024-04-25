Mazur Guides Local Law To Al Jumayliyah Cup Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Trainer Hamad Al Jehani and jockey Szczepan Mazur each completed a treble on the day with the Saif Rashid Saif Al Khayarin-owned Local Law taking victory in the day's feature the Al Jumayliyah Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The six-year-old raced prominently by the rail, tracking the leaders throughout, and showed an impressive turn of foot in the final 200m to run down the long-time leaders, drawing two lengths clear at the line.

The connections of Local Law celebrate after the win.

Abdulaziz Jassim Al Boenain, Al Uqda Complex Manager, crowned the winners.

Earlier, Al Jehani and Mazur bagged their second wins when Texas Storm CS stormed to victory in the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate, Division 2.

Trainer Al Jehani claimed his first win when Soufiane Saadi rode Pherenikos to win in 1700m Thoroughbred Maiden Plate.

Mazur opened his account yesterday guiding X Force to Thoroughbred Conditions title.

Today's End Of Season Cup Day – the 45th Al Rayyan meeting – will bring curtain down to the racing season in Qatar which also included 22 meetings at Al Uqda Racecourse.