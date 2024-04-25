Dembele, Mbappe Dazzle As PSG Close In On Ligue 1 Title With Big Win At Lorient

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 12:25 PM

Paris St Germain closed in on a record-extending 12th Ligue 1 title as Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe each scored twice in a 4-1 away victory against second-from-bottom Lorient on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique's team would have sealed the title later on Wednesday if second-placed Monaco had failed to beat Lille at home, but the principality side prevailed 1-0 courtesy of Youssouf Fofana's second-half strike.

PSG are on 69 points with four games left with Monaco trailing by 11 points.

PSG were without the in-form Bradley Barcola, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha and Warren Zaire-Emery who were rested a week before the team's Champions League semi-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund.

The capital side went ahead on 19 minutes as Dembele beat two defenders before slotting the ball past Yvon Mvogo from just inside the box.

Three minutes later, Mbappe connected with a Nuno Mendes cross to double the advantage.

Dembele then put the result beyond doubt on the hour mark when he tapped in from Mbappe's cross.

Mohamed Bamba reduced the arrears in the 73rd minute, but it was too little, too late for a team with 26 points from 30 games.

Mbappe added another one in the last minute with a right-footed effort to take his season tally in the top flight to 26.

Later on Wednesday, Monaco cemented second place thanks to Fofana's 20-metre strike in the 61st minute, which ended Lille's three-game winning streak.

Lille are fourth on 52 points, one behind third-placed Stade Brestois and six behind Monaco.

Olympique de Marseille's European hopes suffered a blow when they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by fifth-placed Nice, who are on 48 points.

