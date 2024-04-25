Chef Andy Allen: Some Of The Indian Dishes Brought By Past ‘Masterchef’ Contestants Are At The Top Of My List

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) As the culinary-based reality show 'MasterChef Australia' returns with its 16th edition, chef Andy Allen, one of the judges, has expressed his love for Indian food created by some of the previous contestants from the show.

The new season introduces three new judges -- MasterChef alumna Poh Ling Yeow, food critic and journalist Sofia Levin, and multi-Michelin Star award-winning chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, alongside Andy Allen, the winner of a previous edition of 'MasterChef Australia'.

Allen said: "The MasterChef Kitchen is where my food journey began, and it truly is one of the best platforms to realise one's culinary dreams. Food is a language that transcends borders, and over the years, I have had the pleasure of witnessing so many new cultures."

"Some of the Indian dishes brought by the past contestants are definitely at the top of my list. I am proud to continue to contribute to the legacy of the show and share this experience with fans throughout India and beyond," he added.

The new judging panel will mentor this season's crop of contenders through exciting challenges designed to test and develop them while honing their skills at every turn.

'MasterChef Australia' Season 16 is on Disney+ Hotstar.