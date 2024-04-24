India On The Path To Become 'Vishwa Guru': LG Sinha

Sinha said that today India is shedding the vestiges of colonial past and people are taking pride in the glorious heritage.

The LG, in his keynote address, commended the endeavour of the Utthan Foundation and highlighted the role of Sanatan culture in building a progressive society.

He said, the cultural heritage, values and principles of Sanatan Dharma continue to guide the citizens towards an egalitarian society where everyone is able to realise their full potential. He called upon the people to work towards securing a just and equitable society.

“Sanatan culture is eternal, inclusive and inspires people to tread the path of humanism. Sanatan culture emphasizes on virtuous living and equality, equanimity, brotherhood and compassion for all,” the LG said.

The LG recalled the teachings of service of Sanatan Culture and urged people to create a caring society based on equality and justice and contribute in the development journey of the country.

“This is a golden opportunity for all of us to work together for all-inclusive development. Every individual must contribute to build progressive and prosperous nation,” the LG further added.

'Citizen Participation Essential For Inclusive Development'

J&K Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday addressed a Conference on the 'Role of Citizens in Holistic Development' organized at Rainbow Modern School, Ghazipur.

In his address, the LG highlighted the significant contribution of Jan-Bhagidari in the progress of the nation.

“Citizen Participation is essential for holistic, inclusive development and to create a new future for the society. Active citizens strengthen the bond between the government and the society and ensure that the benefits of economic growth reach all sections,” the LG said.

The LG called upon the people, especially youth to come forward and generate awareness on duties and responsibilities.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure the weaker section of society enjoy social justice and equality and strive to our utmost for the realization of the dream of making India a Developed Nation by 2047,” the LG said.

He said India is emerging as a global economic power and it is crucial every citizen discharges its duties and contributes towards nation-building.

The LG further stressed upon the common commitment of nation building and urged the people to work with dedication to make the 21st century India's century.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now