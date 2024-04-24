South Korea Tries To Trump-Proof The Alliance

Second, Trump seems to prioritize the appearance of a win over substantive improvement of America's strategic circumstances.

Trump prematurely

claimed

in 2018 that, because of his meeting with Kim,“there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea.”

That year Trump

said

that“everyone” thought he deserved a Nobel Prize for his North Korea policy. Trump

boasted

in 2019 that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had nominated him for the honor.

(Abe used flattery as a

tactic

to manage Trump, who had criticized Japan as another free-riding US ally.)

Trump and Abe. Photo: Kyodo

According to a

Politico

story

in December 2023 based on interviews with people“briefed on his thinking,” a re-elected Trump would seek a quick deal with North Korea so he could claim success and turn his attention elsewhere.

One possibility would be a“freeze” in which Pyongyang would keep its existing nuclear arsenal but stop making new bombs.

In return, the US would drop economic sanctions and provide additional financial aid.

Some analysts have argued in favor of such a deal, but it would face serious problems, such as the near impossibility of credibly verifying that North Korea was complying with the terms of the deal and the likely consequence that South Korea and Japan would seek to deploy their own nuclear arsenals.

For South Koreans and other US friends, the Trump experience has inescapably eroded America's reputation for reliability as a security partner.

Trump has shown that an anti-alliance candidate can get elected president.

That event might appear an aberration were it not for the fact that – even after Joe Biden's presidency has restored a more conventional US policy toward the Koreas – Trump is again the Republican Party's candidate for president and has a very good chance of winning another term.

A populist wave in US politics has birthed a Republican Party faction that prioritizes ideological purity and embraces obstructionism rather than the traditional approach of working out compromises with the opposing party to address urgent legislative issues.

One of the results is a recrudescence of America's latent isolationism.

Although the Republican Party is hawkish on China, 34 Republican members of the House of Representatives voted against the $8 billion Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act on April 20.

Their main objection was that Congress should be spending that money to fix problems at home rather than overseas.

That attitude could easily spread to US-Korea relations.

The US Congress is Trump-proofing as well.

In December members inserted into the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which funds the US armed forces, a section forbidding the US president from withdrawing from NATO without the assent of two-thirds of the Senate or a separate bill by Congress approving the withdrawal.

A similar measure to protect the US alliances with the ROK and Japan might be a good idea.

Pyongyang might be preparing for Trump II in a different way.

South Korean analysts

believe

the Democratic Pe0ple's Republic of Korea might try to influence the US election in Trump's favor through missile test launches, which remind US voters that the Biden Administration has not solved the security problem created by a hostile and well-armed North Korea.

DPRK cyber operations might might flood US social media with pro-Trump messaging.

Thomas Schafer, former German Ambassador to North Korea,

opines

that Pyongyang will“continue to ratchet up tensions with South Korea” with the intent of setting up Trump to negotiate a deal that would achieve“peace” for the price of withdrawing US troops or weakening the US-ROK alliance.

South Korea has endured decades of anxiety about its dangerous neighborhood combined with the fear of abandonment by its superpower ally.

Throughout pre-modern history, Korea struggled to maintain its distinct civilization against pressures and intrusions from China and Japan.

Competition for influence in Korea led to the Sino-Japanese War of 1894-95.

After World War II, while North Koreans suffered from the hardships imposed by their own government, South Koreans faced a triple challenge: staving off attempted absorption by the Kim regime, building a prosperous economy and pushing their political system to become more just and democratic.

The ROK achieved admirable success in economic development and democratization.

Sadly, however, South Korea's massive supremacy over the DPRK in economic, technological, diplomatic and cultural power have not ensured the ROK's security. The Kim regime still menaces the South with nuclear missiles and the capability to inundate Seoul with conventional ordnance.

Trump is not the first US leader to raise the possibility of abandoning the ROK.

In 1977, US President Jimmy Carter ordered his government to plan for the withdrawal of US ground troops from Korea, a goal Carter had talked about during the presidential election campaign.

Former US President Jimmy Carter and North Korean President Kim Il Sung meet in June 1994, just weeks before Kim's death. Photo: Korean Central News Agency

ROK President Park Chung Hee considered Carter's plan a betrayal that was especially egregious because South Korea had dispatched troops to support the US military campaign in South Vietnam.