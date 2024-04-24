Hotel Colline De France: A Brazilian Gem Tops Global Rankings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nestled in the serene town of Gramado, Brazil, Hotel Colline de France has recently ascended to the pinnacle of global hospitality.



TripAdvisor's 2023 rankings named it the world's top hotel , based on over four thousand five-star reviews from travelers.



The evaluation, anchored in tourist feedback and editorial insights, covered 1.5 million properties.



Established in 2018, the hotel celebrates 19th-century French elegance, featuring thirty-four suites uniquely scented with mint and vanilla.



This exquisite abode has become a sanctuary for celebrities and travelers seeking a blend of luxury and tranquility.



Its victory marks a return to glory, topping the charts for the first time since 2021.



In distant second, the Oblu Select Lobigili in the Maldives caters exclusively to adults, offering opulent rooms with oceanic vistas from private pools.



Vietnam's La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Spa ranks third. It features expansive saltwater and infinity pools within the historic bounds of Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage site.







The top ten list showcases a variety of destinations, each highlighting its unique cultural heritage and luxury.



From Indonesian resorts like Adiwana Suweta and Padma Resort Ubud to Havana's historic Iberostar Grand Packard, each spot offers its own charm.



Notably, the Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa and Hanoi's La Siesta Classic Ma May stand out for their regional craftsmanship and hospitality.



Hotel Colline de France's success highlights both its exceptional service and Brazil's rising global hospitality status.



Traveler exploration emphasizes the need for quality and satisfaction in the evolving travel industry.

Below is the list of the top ten hotels worldwide, as per TripAdvisor:

1) Hotel Colline de France (Gramado, Brazil)



2) Oblu Select Lobigili (Malé, Maldives)



3) La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Spa (Hoi An, Vietnam)



4) Adiwana Suweta (Bali, Indonesia)



5) Iberostar Grand Packard (Havana, Cuba)



6) Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa (Fasmendhoo, Maldives)



7) La Siesta Classic Ma May (Hanoi, Vietnam)



8) Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya (Akumal, Mexico)



9) Padma Resort Ubud (Bali, Indonesia)



10) Sofitel Mexico City Reforma (Mexico City, Mexico)

