Ukraine's Infrastructure Ready For Any Pace Of Biomethane Industry Development Naftogaz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's current opportunities for connecting biomethane plants to networks are sufficient for any pace of development in the industry.

The relevant statement was made by Director for Foreign Economic Activity and Partnership Development at Naftogaz Group Oleksii Lukashuk during the First Ukraine Biomethane Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The capacity of connectivity to the gas transmission system has been estimated at 7.2 billion cubic meters, and connectivity via gas distribution networks – up to 2.4 billion cubic meters,” Lukashuk told.

Additionally, there is an option to connect biomethane plants via the network of gas filling stations with the estimated potential of 1 billion cubic meters. In certain regions, they can also be connected via the infrastructure of Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC (about 1.2 billion cubic meters).

“In fact, the current infrastructure, concentrated in Naftogaz Group and beyond, is more than sufficient for any pace of development in the industry. Technically, there is nothing that would stop the development of the biomethane market. There is a condition of capital investment,” Lukashuk noted.

In his words, Ukraine's biomethane production potential exceeds the annual consumption rate of natural gas.

A reminder that Naftogaz Group is ready to support investment in expanding the production of biomethane , promote its transportation, and has ambitious plans to buy up biomethane from Ukrainian producers.

According to the expert estimates, Ukraine's biomethane production volumes may reach 1 billion cubic meters in 2030, 4.5 billion cubic meters in 2040, and 20 billion cubic meters in 2050.

The material has been posted in accordance with Clause 3 of Article 9 of Law of Ukraine No. 270/96-VR, dated July 3, 1996, and Law of Ukraine No. 2849-IХ, dated March 31, 2023, and on the basis of the Agreement.

Clause 3 of Article 9 of Law of Ukraine No. 270/96-VR, dated July 3, 1996: The informational, author's or editorial material that draws attention to a specific person or goods or which forms or supports viewers' (listeners', readers', users') awareness of and interest to these persons and goods, and which is distributed for monetary or other remuneration, shall be considered as advertising in accordance with this Law and placed under the heading“Advertising”.