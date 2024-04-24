Toradex Strengthens Custom Solutions Offering With Acquisition Of Linear Computing Inc.

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 24, 2024, Horw, Switzerland: Toradex, a trusted leader in embedded systems, is pleased to announce the integration of Linear Computing Inc. (LCI) into its fold. This strategic acquisition marks a significant step forward in Toradex's commitment toward making embedded computing easy, offering tailored solutions to meet customers' project requirements with unparalleled ease.



As an expert in custom carrier boards and product development and manufacturing, LCI has been a valued partner of Toradex for more than 10 years. In these 10 years, LCI has helped a large number of Toradex customers create their products easily while bringing them to market faster. The integration of LCI with Toradex will streamline the path to production for customers, providing the additional benefits of Toradex's renowned quality, reliability, Long-Term Software (LTS) support, and Torizon, its reliable, easy-to-use industry Linux IoT Platform



These new in-house capabilities will also accelerate innovation inside Toradex, as turnaround times for prototypes are reduced significantly, allowing Toradex to bring the newest cutting-edge technology to market even faster.



"This strategic acquisition aligns seamlessly with our commitment to enhancing our ability to mitigate design risks and accelerate time-to-market for customers, while also accelerating product innovation cycles for our own product lineup." said Samuel Imgrueth, CEO of Toradex. "This integration allows customers to get customized design-ins, customized SBCs, and complete solutions to realize their projects faster and even more efficiently."



With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Linear Computing (LCI), now known as Toradex Solutions Inc., ensures agile hardware development, facilitating rapid prototyping and iteration cycles.



"We are excited to join forces with Toradex and continue supporting customers with their custom design needs," said Branislav Bezak, Founder of Linear Computing. "Whether it's carrier board design or full product development with certification requirements, our team is equipped to deliver comprehensive services tailored to customer specifications. Aligning with Toradex's strong foundation, extensive offerings, and global reach, fortifies our capabilities and provides us a platform to scale operations while reaching a broader global customer base."



One of the main advantages of integration is that Toradex is now able to provide an extensive full-stack offering. This includes tailored and scalable Hardware offerings, a robust and easy-to-use Linux OS including a rich ecosystem of partners and tools. The offering does not stop after the product is shipped, the available Long Term Software Support, continuous testing, vulnerability monitoring and Secure and Reliable Update System keep devices compliant with the new strict cybersecurity laws such as the upcoming EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).



To learn more about our new custom embedded solutions read our recent blog Customized Product Solutions.



For more information about Toradex and its expanded service offerings, please visit:



About Toradex:

Toradex specializes in embedded hardware and software, offering Arm-based System on Modules (SoMs) and customized Single Board Computers (SBCs); and industrial-grade software such as Torizon, an easy-to-use open-source industrial Linux platform.



Toradex's offerings are an ideal fit in applications such as healthcare, transportation, industrial automation, test & measurement and smart city. Its easy-to-use, commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing SoMs are pin-compatible thereby offering scalability. They also come with free premium support and long-term product availability. Through innovation, Toradex performs market-leading integration of hardware, software and services to reduce complexity, time-to-market, risk and costs for its customers.



Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Horw, Switzerland, the company's network stretches across the globe with offices in the U.S., China, India, Japan and Brazil. For more information, please visit



For media queries, please contact:

Lakshmi Naidu: ...



Company :-Toradex

User :- Lakshmi Naidu

Email :-...

Phone :-04141500480

Url :-