Second Gulf Metrology Forum discusses role of metrology in enhancing industrial capabilities and supporting sustainability and innovation







HE Omar Al Suwaidi: Metrology supports sustainable industries and promotes the harmonization of national standards with global best practices



HE Saud Al Khusaibi: A platform for cooperation and innovation, as well as an opportunity for the exchange of knowledge and best practices HE Saeed Al Muhairi: The role of metrology in supporting sustainable development, innovation and economic progress in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Dubai-UAE. 24 April 2024 –

The second Gulf Metrology Forum, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in cooperation with the Gulf Association for Metrology (European Union Laboratory Association (EUROLAB) and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) represented by the Emirates Metrology Institute, concluded yesterday with the participation of more than 200 local and international officials and experts. The two-day forum, held under the theme of 'Metrology for Sustainability' aimed to discuss the role of metrology in enhancing industrial capabilities and supporting sustainability.

The forum comprised a series of panel discussions and technical presentations addressing the latest developments in the field. Discussions aimed to raise awareness of metrology's importance in supporting quality infrastructure in the industrial and technological sector, as well as fostering innovation to enhance product competitiveness.

The forum highlighted the need to support emerging national metrology institutes in GCC states to enable them to expand their capabilities. The forum also stressed the need for training programs, scholarships for metrology specialists and greater cooperation between education providers and metrology institutes. This is in addition to the need to increase youth participation in metrology to support long-term sustainability, as well as boosting community awareness of metrology to enhance its role in various sectors.

The UAE's hosting of the global forum reinforces its achievements in the Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development Index (QI4SD) launched by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the International Network on Quality Infrastructure (INet QI) for the year 2022, where the country ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa region and 11th

globally. The competitive international index serves as an effective tool for comparing the efficiency of quality infrastructure globally to achieve sustainable economic development, which reflects the UAE's advanced capabilities.

On the first day, participants discussed the latest developments and trends in metrology, such as digital transformation programs, and its key role in removing barriers to international trade, strengthening the national economy and protecting the rights of parties to trade. Moreover, how metrology contributes to the development of quality infrastructure, as well as local, regional and international strategies. The event emphasized the importance of metrology in the industrial, healthcare, energy and environmental sectors, in addition to the importance of enhancing cooperation between metrology specialists and supporting innovation to develop new methodologies.

Supporting Efficiency and Sustainability During the event, His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

said: 'The forum provides a unique opportunity to discuss the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in the fields of metrology. It also enhances integrated efforts to explore innovative solutions and technologies that support the performance, efficiency and sustainability of the industrial and manufacturing sector.'His Excellency added: 'Accurate metrology results are a key pillar contributing to promoting of sustainable industries, which is why the ministry focuses on coordination and cooperation with regional and international partners to enhance quality infrastructure, standards and technical legislation, as well as conformity and accreditation systems and programs. His Excellency noted: The UAE's quality infrastructure plays a key role in enhancing confidence in products, improving production efficiency, and supporting sustainability, innovation, as well as research and development efforts, in line with a strategic national vision to enhance UAE industrial sector output and implement international best practices.

A Platform for Collaboration

For his part, His Excellency Saud bin Nasser Al Khusaibi, Chairman of the GCC Standardization Organization (GSO), stressed the importance of the forum as a platform for cooperation and innovation, as it provides an opportunity for the exchange of knowledge and best practices in standardization to promote sustainable practices, create positive change, and achieve a more sustainable future.

He noted that standards play a pivotal role in achieving sustainability across various sectors, including industry, healthcare, environmental and clean energy production, as accurate measurements are crucial to ensure efficiency, safety and sustainability.

Supporting Innovation

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Emirates Metrology Institute, part of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, said: 'The forum highlighted the importance of metrology in the industrial, healthcare, energy and environmental sectors, encouraging cooperation between organizations and supporting innovation to develop new measurement techniques that meet the evolving needs of sectors.'

His Excellency added: 'The forum was an opportunity for organizations and specialists from the UAE and around the world to connect and exchange experiences. It has contributed to enhancing the role of metrology in supporting sustainable development, innovation and economic progress in the UAE and the Gulf region.'



The forum comprised sessions on the role of metrology in shaping a sustainable future, with the participation of Her Excellency Dr. Farah Al Zarooni, Assistant Undersecretary for the Standards and Regulations Sector at MoIAT, Dr Anna Cypionka, International Liaison and Director of the Communication Department at the Bureau International des Poids et. Mesures (BIPM), Dr. Martin J. T. Milton, Deputy Director of BIPM, Paul Dixon, Assistant Director of the International Bureau of Legal Metrology (OIML), and Professor Frank Härtig, President of the International Measurement Confederation (IMEKO).

Two MoUs

The forum saw the signing of two MOUs, under which GULFMET will collaborate with IMEKO through the exchange of knowledge and expertise, facilitating research in the field of metrology, and enhancing cooperation between specialists and experts.

The technical cooperation agreement between GULFMET and European Union Laboratory Association (EUROLAB) focuses on cooperation among both regions' main technical committees, in line with the UAE and GULFMET's commitment to sharing expertise and knowledge with these organizations to enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector.

The Role of Youth

Within the framework of empowering youth in the metrology sector, given their pivotal in driving innovation and shaping the future of the field, , the forum comprised a discussion which served as a platform for emerging professionals to share their views and experience. In addition, they discussed challenges and opportunities in light of the rapid developments in the field in line with the BIPM Young Metrologists 2050+ initiative. The forum was supported by international and regional metrology organizations, represented through the participation of BIPM and OIML directors, the president of IMEKO , the Secretary-General of GSO, the President of EUROLAB, and directors of national standardization bodies from across the GCC, in addition to the UNIDO.