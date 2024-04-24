Sujay Bhadra’S Voice Sample Report Positive: ED Informs Calcutta HC

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 25 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday informed the Calcutta High Court that the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report on the voice sample test of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the cash-for-school jobs case in West Bengal, is positive.

This means Bhadra's voice sample matches the audio clip recovered from his mobile phone wherein he could be reportedly heard directing a civic volunteer named Rahul Bera to erase all the data from his phone.

ED counsel Dhiraj Trivedi submitted a five-page report to the single-judge bench of Justice Sinha, which observed that the forensic report has come in favour of the prosecution as per the report.

However, Justice Sinha expressed dissatisfaction over the quantum of recovery in terms of attachments by the ED in the case.

As per the report submitted by the ED counsel, the central agency has attached over Rs 134 crore worth of properties and assets in the case so far.

Expressing her dissatisfaction, Justice Sinha said the value of the properties attached is too small considering the irregularities through which such assets were earned since 2014.

Observing that the main allegation in the case is giving government jobs against money, Justice Sinha questioned whether the central agency has adopted any concrete step in reaching the source of the money.

In reply, the ED counsel said the attachment of properties is an ongoing process and further details in this matter will be presented before the court during the next hearing.