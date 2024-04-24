5 Signs That May Indicate Cyber Hacking

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: As part of a recent awareness campaign against online fraud, the Ministry of Interior released a list of signs that may indicate your device is being hacked.
Shared through their social media, the list includes the following indicators:
1-Unusual activities, such as unauthorized logins, occur within apps.
2-The battery drains faster than usual.
3-The device's performance suddenly declines.
4-Changes are made to the device's settings without the user's permission.
5-The device becomes excessively hot for no apparent reason.
"To enhance your safety from #cybercrimes, be aware of signs that may indicate cyber hacking. Your awareness ensures your safety," the ministry posted on social media.
