5 Signs That May Indicate Cyber Hacking

Doha, Qatar: As part of a recent awareness campaign against online fraud, the Ministry of Interior released a list of signs that may indicate your device is being hacked.

Shared through their social media, the list includes the following indicators:

1-Unusual activities, such as unauthorized logins, occur within apps.

2-The battery drains faster than usual.

3-The device's performance suddenly declines.

4-Changes are made to the device's settings without the user's permission.

5-The device becomes excessively hot for no apparent reason.

"To enhance your safety from #cybercrimes, be aware of signs that may indicate cyber hacking. Your awareness ensures your safety," the ministry posted on social media.