Jordan, Qatar Discuss Enhancing Investment Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Apr.24, 2024 (Petra) - Head of Jordanian and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Jaghbir, stressed importance of strengthening Jordan-Qatar industrial cooperation relations and facilitating procedures for exporting industrial products and raw materials.Jaghbir made the remarks during a meeting of a Jordanian industrial team, headed by Jaghbir Wednesday in Doha, with a delegation of Qatari businesspeople, headed by Vice President of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rashid bin Hamad al-Athba.During the meeting, Jaghbir hailed the "brotherly" bilateral relations, level of Qatari industry and its "great" achievements, proposing plans to organize a joint Jordanian-Qatari conference in Amman and bring together the two countries' various businesspeople and industrialists to discuss prospects for joint cooperation and investment opportunities available in their industrial sector.For his part, al-Athba said: "Qatari-Jordanian relations are witnessing continuous development in various fields and at all levels, especially in economic and commercial area."Continuing:"The two countries have historic relations and a common desire to develop cooperation relations in various fields, which is is evident in the momentum of mutual visits and joint cooperation agreements."Additionally, al-Athba stressed importance of strengthening cooperation between Qatari and Jordanian private sectors and establishing joint projects, which would reflect "positively" on the volume of trade exchange, which has witnessed a growth of 13% in the last three years.In this regard, he noted value of Jordan-Qatar trade exchange amounted to about 746 million Qatari riyals in 2023, compared to 660 million Qatari riyals in 2020.